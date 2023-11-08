Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.