Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE PBH opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
