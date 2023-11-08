Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,472,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

