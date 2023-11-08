Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Institutional Trading of Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

