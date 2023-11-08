Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Primo Water Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.