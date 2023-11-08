Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.