Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 74.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
NASDAQ BPRN opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
