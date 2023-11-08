Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 74.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

