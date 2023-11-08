Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 30th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 74.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

