Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 30th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 74.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.
Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp
About Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Princeton Bancorp
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.