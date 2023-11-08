Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $93,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

