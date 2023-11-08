Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.77 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $82,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $314,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

