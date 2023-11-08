Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $83.71 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Snap-on worth $83,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $267.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.78.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

