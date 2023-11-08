Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $84.35 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.42% of M.D.C. worth $84,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

