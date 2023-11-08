Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $92.67 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of The Cigna Group worth $92,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $295.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day moving average is $279.36. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

