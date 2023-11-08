Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of ExlService worth $95,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,137,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after buying an additional 393,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.