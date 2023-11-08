Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $90,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

