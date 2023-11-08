Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $99,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

