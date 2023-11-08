Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,285 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $75,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,448 shares of company stock worth $9,538,145. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

