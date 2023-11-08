Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,719 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $97,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

