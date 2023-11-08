Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,534 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Nordson worth $87,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

