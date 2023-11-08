Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,093 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $94,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $333.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

