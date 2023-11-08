Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,561 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Southern worth $91,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

