Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.97. 2,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

