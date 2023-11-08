Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.97. 2,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
