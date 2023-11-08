Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.21 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $304.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

