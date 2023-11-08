Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.