Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $260.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.07. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

