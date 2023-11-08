Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

