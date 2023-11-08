Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $308,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $369.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.63 and its 200 day moving average is $350.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.46.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,129,067. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

