Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 58,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 240,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 173,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

