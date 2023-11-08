Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

