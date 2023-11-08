Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

