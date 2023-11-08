Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,234 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,061,607. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

