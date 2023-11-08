Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

