Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

