Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 209 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hologic were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 155,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Hologic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,359,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,065,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

