Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 280 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

