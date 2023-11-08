Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 713 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
