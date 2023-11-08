Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $94,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

