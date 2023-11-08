ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 57,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,823 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

