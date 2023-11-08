ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.98

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 60921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

