ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $66.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.20, but opened at $61.10. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 1,515,332 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $423.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199,081 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

