ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 22,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.52% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

