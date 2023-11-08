Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.1% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $29,763,325. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.55. 1,775,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,496,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.74 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $818.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.