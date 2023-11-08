Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,401 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

