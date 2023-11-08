Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 16,435 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.