Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 9,108 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

