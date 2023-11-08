Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.