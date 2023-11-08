Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $389.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $315.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

