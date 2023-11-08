Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.75 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

