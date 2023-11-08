Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 238 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average of $232.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

