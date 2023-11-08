Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

