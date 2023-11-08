ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

Shares of PVN stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.34. The stock has a market cap of £155.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.02. ProVen VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.80).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProVen VCT news, insider Malcolm Moss sold 50,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £29,921.26 ($36,935.27). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

